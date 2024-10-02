Majority of Canadians Oppose Federal Ban on Gas and Diesel Vehicles, Poll Shows

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

A new Leger poll released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) reveals that a majority of Canadians oppose the federal government’s plan to ban the sale of new gas and diesel vehicles by 2035. According to the poll, 59% of Canadians are against the ban, while only 29% support it, with 12% undecided.

“The results of the poll are clear: Canadians don’t want the government to ban new gas and diesel vehicles,” said Franco Terrazzano, CTF’s Federal Director. “Canadians want the option to buy new gas-powered minivans and diesel work trucks, and taxpayers know this ban will cost us a fortune.”

The federal government’s plan aims to phase out new gas and diesel vehicle sales by 2035 as part of its broader climate strategy. However, the poll results suggest a significant portion of Canadians are concerned about the financial implications of the policy.

Among those with a clear opinion on the issue, 67% oppose the ban. Terrazzano argued that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is moving forward with the policy without adequately addressing the potential costs to taxpayers.

“Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going full throttle with his new gas and diesel vehicle ban without talking about the massive costs this ban will impose on taxpayers,” Terrazzano stated. “Canadians have every reason to worry their tax and power bills will increase to pay for all the subsidies, charging stations, power plants, and transmission lines required for Trudeau’s ban.”

The CTF is urging the government to reconsider its stance on the policy, with Terrazzano calling the poll a “wake-up call” for the Trudeau administration to scrap the proposed ban and focus on less costly alternatives.