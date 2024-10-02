Small Business Month Kicks Off with CFIB’s Big Thank You Contest

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is launching its annual #SmallBusinessEveryDay Big Thank You Contest today to mark the beginning of Small Business Month. The contest encourages Canadians to celebrate and support the entrepreneurs who continue to drive local economies, even in the face of mounting challenges.

“It’s getting harder and harder to run, let alone start, a business. From coast to coast, we’re seeing longtime, iconic places that have been in business for decades fold under the pressures of high costs and reduced demand,” said Ryan Mallough, CFIB’s vice-president of legislative affairs for Ontario. “Our communities are built on the success of these local businesses. It’s important to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and the people who take the risks to keep our communities thriving.”

Despite signs of improvement over the past six months, a quarter of small businesses still report being in poor financial health. CFIB’s research highlights that over half of business owners (53%) wouldn’t recommend starting a business in today’s climate, with the cost of doing business (89%), high tax burdens (72%), economic stress (76%), and excessive government paperwork (62%) being the main concerns.

“If we want to boost our lagging productivity, create more jobs, and keep our local economies vibrant, we need to do more to support small businesses,” added Mallough. “Governments play a critical role, but citizens can also make a big impact by uplifting small business owners.”

Canadians Can Win Big by Supporting Small Businesses

CFIB’s Big Thank You Contest, supported by Scotiabank, Interac Corp., and Chase, offers Canadians a chance to thank their favourite small businesses while entering weekly draws for cash prizes. Participants can visit SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca to submit thank-you notes to local businesses. Each week, a supporter and the business they thanked will be announced as winners.

The prizes include $750 for the winning supporter to spend locally and a Big Thank You gift box filled with small business products. The business will receive $2,000, a gift box, and a one-year CFIB membership.

“Every time you spend a dollar at a small business or locally-owned franchise, 66 cents is recirculated into the local economy,” said Emily Boston, CFIB’s senior policy analyst. “Starting a small business is a leap of faith—saying thank you is the least we can do for those who have taken that leap.”

Small business owners can access CFIB’s digital toolkit, which includes printable posters and customizable social media images, to promote the contest and encourage local shopping.

For more information on how to support small businesses, visit SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca.