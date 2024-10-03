Jets Dominate Knights 7-4 in Midweek Matchup

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets continued their impressive start to the season, defeating the Sherwood Park Knights 7-4 on Wednesday night in a high-scoring affair at the Riviere Qui Barre Arena. This victory marked the Jets’ fifth consecutive win, leaving them undefeated in regulation with a 5-0-1 record and securing their position at the top of the CJHL’s West Division.

The game was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams exchanging leads in a frenetic first period. Sherwood Park struck first at 18:24 with a goal from Philippe Lavoie, but the Jets quickly responded, tying the game just over two minutes later with Ethan Dechamplain’s equalizer. The Knights regained the lead shortly after, with Lavoie netting his second, and Tyler Kutschinski adding a third goal for Sherwood Park, putting the Knights up 3-1.

However, the Jets showcased their resilience. Jacob Klassen scored two quick goals within the final two minutes of the first, bringing the score to 3-3 before the intermission.

The second period saw the Jets take control, scoring four goals to pull ahead. Cody Laliberte opened the scoring for the Jets in the period, and Cade Van Brabant extended the lead soon after. Although the Knights managed to cut the deficit with a power-play goal, the Jets maintained their momentum, ending the period up 5-4.

In the third period, Ethan Dechamplain added to the Jets’ tally before Laliberte sealed the victory with an empty-net goal in the final minute, solidifying a 7-4 win.

The Jets will look to continue their strong start as they prepare for two more games this week, facing the Edmonton Mustangs at home on Friday night in Riviere Qui Barre before heading out to challenge the Spruce Grove Regals on the road on Sunday.