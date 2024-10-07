Editorial Morinville Fire Department Champions Fire Prevention Week: Test Your Alarms!

Above: Morinville Fire Department Lieutenant Michael Gouthro shows Olivia how to use a fire hose during the Department’s open house to kick off Fire Prevention Week on Saturday, Oct. 5. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The Morinville Fire Department once again demonstrated its commitment to the community during its annual open house this past Saturday. The event, which featured a barbecue and activities for all ages, was an opportunity for local firefighters as well as other local first responders to connect with residents and emphasize the importance of fire safety.

This year’s National Fire Prevention Week theme, “Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You,” underscores the life-saving role of smoke alarms and offers a timely reminder for all of us to ensure our homes are equipped and prepared.

The men and women of the Morinville Fire Department stand ready to respond to emergencies of all kinds. Whether it’s extricating victims from a collision on the highway or extinguishing a kitchen fire caused by a meatloaf gone wrong, they arrive within minutes to provide help and reassurance. They not only serve as first responders but also embody the spirit of service, rushing in to help when others would rather flee.

Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity for these dedicated firefighters to remind us of the vital steps we can take to protect our homes and families. One of the simplest yet most effective actions is to ensure our smoke alarms are properly installed, regularly tested, and functioning. The National Fire Protection Association emphasizes placing alarms in every bedroom, testing them monthly, and replacing units every 10 years. By following these guidelines, we reduce the chance of needing to see these brave individuals in their full gear.

The open house is a perfect reflection of the department’s community-first approach. They aren’t just there for us during emergencies; they’re also there to help us prevent them. We encourage everyone to take a moment this week to check their smoke alarms and review fire safety in their homes. It’s a small action that could make a big difference—and it’s one of the best ways to support our local heroes.

From left: Four-year-olds Elizabeth Anderson and Colby Spurvey hold on to the Town of Morinville Rescue 5 truck during the Fire Prevention Week open house on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Don Found Fire Station in Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo