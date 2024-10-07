Embrace Fall with a Smoked Shepherd’s Pie

When it comes to classic comfort foods, few dishes are as beloved as shepherd’s pie. However, many people don’t realize that true shepherd’s pie traditionally contains lamb; when made with beef, it’s technically called cottage pie. Regardless of the name, this hearty dish is perfect for cozy fall evenings. By adding a smoky twist to this comforting classic, we elevate the flavours and create a dish that warms the soul.

Here’s a recipe for Smoked Shepherd’s Pie with Smoked Potatoes that’s sure to become a seasonal favourite!

Smoked Shepherd’s Pie with Smoked Potatoes

Ingredients:

For the filling: 1 lb ground beef (or lamb) 1 onion, finely chopped 2 garlic cloves, minced 1 cup carrots, diced 1 cup peas (frozen or fresh) 1 cup corn kernels (optional) 2 tbsp tomato paste 1 cup beef broth 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce 1 tsp smoked paprika Salt and pepper to taste

For the smoked mashed potatoes: 4-5 large russet or Yukon gold potatoes, whole and unpeeled ¼ cup butter ½ cup milk or cream 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese Salt and pepper to taste



For Smoking:

Wood chips (hickory or applewood)

Instructions:

Smoke the Potatoes: Preheat your smoker to 225°F (107°C). Scrub the potatoes and place them unwrapped directly on the smoker rack. Smoke for 1 hour until tender. After smoking, peel and mash with butter, milk, salt, and pepper. Stir in the shredded cheddar cheese until melted and well combined. Prepare the Filling: In a large skillet, brown the ground beef over medium heat, draining any excess fat. Add onions, garlic, and carrots, sautéing until soft. Stir in tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, and smoked paprika. Add beef broth and simmer until thickened. Mix in peas and corn (if using), adjusting seasoning to taste. Assemble and Smoke the Pie: Transfer the filling to a cast iron skillet or baking dish, topping it with the smoked mashed potatoes mixed with cheddar cheese. Place the pie back in the smoker for 45-60 minutes until the potatoes are golden and the filling is bubbling.

This smoked shepherd’s pie with cheddar cheese is a delicious and hearty dish that captures the essence of fall. Enjoy it with family and friends as you celebrate the flavours of the season!