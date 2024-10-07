Letter: Help Spread Holiday Cheer at the Annual Santa Store Charity Auction!

Dear Supporter,

We are back with our Annual Santa Store Charity Auction. For the past 27 Years our Auction Committee Volunteers have been able to make a positive difference in the community of Morinville, thanks to the donations of local businesses and residents. We use the money we raise, to help purchase gifts for children and help with some utility bills of local families who need assistance.

We are looking forward to hosting the auction at the Morinville Cultural Center on November 16, 2024. We were so overjoyed at the support for last year’s event that we have booked a very large space at the Morinville Cultural Center, and we are so excited about moving to a new space. We are hoping this should give us more than enough room for the next few years. We will have a delicious buffet dinner starting at 5:30pm and then a live auction at 7 pm. We are very grateful to have Brad Ward of Wards Auctions, who has been with the Auction since the beginning in 1996, once again entertaining all of us. We will also have a $5.00 drink bar and a dessert station for all to enjoy.

With the high interest rates and prices of groceries many families are already struggling and experiencing anxiety about their finances. We are hoping to collect any type of donation, whether it be a gift card, an item, or a monetary donation for the auction so that we can support our local families and help them create a Christmas for their families.

All Donations can be dropped off at i Candy Optical or you can call an auction committee member to pick up your donation.

We thank you for your years of support and appreciate all your help in making every year such a great success.

Joyce Preeper Deborah Robillard Melissa Torrens Lisa Parenteau Adam Parenteau

780-939-4307 780-907-8139 780-983-2374 780-292-5734 780-977-4461

EVENT DETAILS