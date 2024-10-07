Morinville Jets Bounce Back After Streak-Ending Loss

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets are off to a strong start this season despite a recent setback. The team began their 2024-2025 campaign in September with an overtime loss to the St. Albert Merchants but quickly rebounded with five consecutive wins. That streak ended Friday night with a 7-4 loss to the Edmonton Mustangs, but they regained their momentum Sunday evening with a tight 3-2 victory over the Spruce Grove Regals.

Friday Night’s Setback Against the Mustangs

Friday night’s home game in Rivière Qui Barre saw the Jets fall behind early after taking a 1-0 lead. Ethan Dechamplain opened the scoring for the Jets at 10:59 of the first period, assisted by Cody Laliberte, but the Mustangs quickly responded. Mikai Gray and Logan Emin scored within three minutes, giving the Mustangs a 2-1 lead heading into the second period.

The Jets tied it up twice more during the game. Dechamplain netted his second of the night on the power play at 13:03 of the second period, and Laliberte followed up with a goal less than a minute later to even the score at 3-3.

However, the Mustangs dominated the third period. Elijah Jomha’s unassisted goal at 13:45 broke the tie, followed by Tyrone Fraser’s power-play goal less than a minute later. Nathan Skiffington added another for Edmonton, making it 6-3. Although Kayden Rentz gave the Jets hope with a goal at 5:46, the Mustangs sealed their win with an empty-netter from Fraser in the final minute, securing a 7-4 victory.

Jets Rebound with a Win in Spruce Grove

The Jets bounced back on Sunday, securing a 3-2 road win against the Spruce Grove Regals. Dechamplain continued his scoring dominance, finding the back of the net three times for his second hat trick of the season. His first two goals came in the opening period, giving the Jets a 2-0 lead. Spruce Grove’s Nathan Desnoyers responded quickly, cutting the lead to 2-1.

In the second period, Dechamplain completed his hat trick at 13:05 with a goal assisted by Ashton Funk, pushing the Jets to a 3-1 lead. Despite a third-period push from the Regals, including a goal by Logan Ayers at 14:10, the Jets held on for the win.

Jets Hold Top Spot in West Division

With a 6-1-1 record, the Morinville Jets sit atop the West Division standings with 13 points and a .813 points percentage. Dechamplain’s consistent performance has been pivotal to their success, contributing 12 goals and six assists in the season so far to lead the pack of scorers in the league. The Edmonton Mustangs follow closely with 8 points and a .667 points percentage, while the St. Albert Merchants rank third with 6 points.

The Jets will be looking to build on their recent success in their upcoming games. They face the Sherwood Park Knights on the road this Friday and will return home to play the Mustangs at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

With the season still in its early stages, the Jets show promise and resilience, aiming for another strong finish in the Capital Junior Hockey League.