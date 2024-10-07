Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are a few shots taken over the past week by our and your lenses.

Around Town

Work continues on the lights at 642 and Grandin Avenue. The lights are scheduled to be up and running by November. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

On Sunday, September 29, St. Jean Baptiste Parish held a special Blue Mass in appreciation of first responders, including firefighters, the RCMP, and the Canadian Armed Forces. Celebrant Reverend Father Trini led the service, recognizing those who selflessly serve the community. The event was hosted by Retired Staff Sergeant Garry Radford and Ryler Bulger, with readings by Retired Superintendent Charmaine Bulger and Deputy Chief Charles Lavallee. The collection was taken by Fire Chief Brad Boddez and Staff Sergeant Darcy McGunigal. Local leaders, including Mayor Simon Boersma and Councillor Maurice St. Denis, were in attendance, filling the Notre Dame School gym for this heartfelt celebration of service. – Lucie Roy Photos

With a focus on building trust, RCMP Constable Tanner Wills has stepped into his new role as School Resource Officer (SRO), determined to make a positive impact on students’ lives at Morinville Community High School (MCHS) and Sturgeon Composite High School. Above: Constable Tanner Wills, Morinville Community High School and Sturgeon Composite High School’s School Resource Officer (SRO) speaks with MCHS Acting Principal Corinna Cormier. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Sports

Thursday, September 26 was Sturgeon Spirits’ annual Senior Recognition Night in Metro Edmonton Athletic Association high school football. The twenty-two graduating players had their names called, and each did a pre-game jog to midfield, where they all served as honourary captains for the game. The award-winning Sturgeon drumline was also on hand to provide their game day soundtrack as nine members were singled out for Senior recognition. -Sturgeon went on to defeat the Ardrossan Bisons 50-0. – Submitted photo

Look Up

Blue jays coming and going on the peanut runway. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The moon Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. was 26.25% illuminated.

Fall colours are in full swing. – Stephen Dafoe Photo