Horizons Leadership Conference Returns to MCHS this month

Above from left: Morinville Community High School student Finn Dionne, teacher Tara Ricioppo, and student Rowan Weinmeier stand outside the Morinville Community Cultural Centre where the one-day Horizons Leadership Conference will occur on Wednesday, Oct. 23. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School is hosting the Canadian Student Leadership Association’s (CSLA) Horizons Leadership Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 23, to encourage student leadership. This one-day event will unite student leaders and teacher advisors to develop leadership skills and promote collaboration among local schools.

This past winter, Morinville Community High School held its first Horizons Leadership conference, bringing students together to develop leadership skills in a collaborative environment.

MCHS teacher and organizer Tara Ricioppo said with a bunch of seniors graduating in June, the new school year found half of its student council composed of new students. As such, having another one-day event was seen as an excellent opportunity to build leadership skills.

“Because we’re the host school, they get to be spirit leaders,” she said, noting MCHS students will work with students from visiting schools. “They get to test out their capabilities of leading a small group.”

Ricioppo sees the upcoming event as a great chance to come together for valuable training with engaging speakers at an event that is nearby, affordable, and includes a light lunch. Students can bond, learn from each other, and enjoy the experience of connecting with students from schools with different approaches.

“Sometimes when we are in our own little schools, we do the same thing,” she said, adding the event provides a valuable opportunity to meet new people and make friends.

The Conference will begin with registration and keynote speeches, followed by a provided lunch and sessions including the Horizons Thinktank and a student share session, concluding with closing remarks.

The Keynote speakers are Ian Tyson and Larissa Franklin. Tyson is a professional speaker and stand-up comic with more than 35 years of experience working with schools, conferences, and businesses. Larissa Franklin, a high-performance athlete and mentor, will share her “All It Takes” mentality, encouraging students to pursue excellence with authenticity and passion. Both speakers will offer insights that motivate and encourage student leaders.

One student who took part in the previous event and is looking forward to the upcoming Horizons Conference is MCHS student Rowan Weinmeier.

“It was so amazing. It brought a lot of the students, not only the student council members at our school but also the community of everybody in different schools,” Weinmeier said. “I made a lot of friends, and it was really, really fun.”

Another student returning for this month’s event is Finn Dionne.

“It was a great way to get to know people on council a little bit better, as well as people we would never see ever again in different schools,” Dionne said, adding it was fun to connect with people, particularly younger students. “It’s not that hard to get to know people; it’s really fun, and if you put the work in, you can be good at reaching out to others and making an actual social circle.”

Both Dionne and Weinmeier encourage students to participate in the October Horizons Conference.

“It was really insightful hearing the speakers talk about their own experiences at different conferences and different events,” Dionne said. “It was empowering because it made a lot of other kids feel like, ‘Hey, maybe I could do that at some point, too.'”

The Conference, open to junior high and high school students, costs $35 per participant or $30 for CSLA member schools. Teachers attend for free, but a teacher advisor from each participating school is required.

Those wishing to register can do so online at tinyurl.com/bdc42e72 or email info@studentleadership.ca with any additional questions.