Sturgeon Spirits Seek Support for Phoenix Tournament

By Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon Composite High School Senior Boys Basketball team is hoping the community can help with funding as they prepare for the Cactus Jam Basketball Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, from Dec. 27 to Jan. 3. The team, the Sturgeon Spirits, is looking to raise $46,000 to cover travel expenses and offering several ways residents and businesses can contribute.

“[This is] an opportunity to grow our team culture while participating in a high-level basketball tournament,” said Katlynne Mann, speaking on behalf of the team. “Every little bit helps. Great experiences come at a cost. We don’t want finances to be the reason any team member isn’t able to join us.”

The team has already raised about $2,000 but still has a long way to go. The Spirits are collecting bottles and old vehicle batteries, auction donations, and monetary contributions to meet their fundraising goals. In return, sponsors will be recognized through promotional materials and the team’s social media channels, highlighting the community’s role in making the trip possible.

“We have been building for this for years,” Mann shared. “The team is beyond excited to put years of preparation and practice to the test.”

Those looking to help can get involved in several ways. Donors can drop off bottles and vehicle battery donations at the large parking lot behind the school near the sea can. New items, gift cards, and certificates for the team’s online auction, which starts Nov. 1 on 32Auctions, can be delivered to the school office. Additionally, monetary donations can be made through the team’s GoFundMe page for direct support.

The Spirits are also running an online 50/50 raffle in support of both the Senior Boys and Senior Girls basketball teams, with tickets priced from $5 to $20. Ticket sales end on Dec. 7, with the draw taking place the same day at 5 p.m.

Mann said the response from the community has been unbelievable. “People are beyond gracious. The community has been very supportive and encouraging to help students gain experience,” Mann said, noting they will be collecting donations of new items, gift cards, business services, and other items until Oct. 25 for the online auction going live on Nov. 1.

“If you are able [to donate], you are helping students gain valuable life experience, grow friendships and memories that will last a lifetime,” Mann said.

For more information or to arrange donations or sponsorships, contact the team at sr.boys.spiritsbb@gmail.com.