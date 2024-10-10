Alberta RCMP provide traffic safety tips for a new season

Submitted by Alberta RCMP

Fall is a season of change in Alberta. Days are getting shorter, which can heavily impact visibility and driving conditions. It’s important for both drivers and pedestrians to practice extra caution when commuting.

Some tips for all commuters to remember are:

Drivers:

Be mindful when driving in school and playground zones, especially in the early mornings or late afternoons. Drive the speed limit, to ensure you are able to brake and come to a stop quickly if needed.

Never pass vehicles that are stopped at a crosswalk. There may be pedestrians crossing that you cannot see.

Do not assume pedestrians see you. Always make eye contact before turning at an intersection and ensure that pedestrians have cleared the crosswalk before you enter it.

Marked or unmarked, crosswalks exist at all intersections. Drivers must stop at crosswalks when pedestrians are crossing.

Pedestrians:

Follow the rules of the road and obey all posted signs and signals.

Always try to cross streets at marked crosswalks. If a crosswalk is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic, and only cross when it’s safe to do so.

Make sure that you are visible to motorists and that all vehicles have stopped before you enter a crosswalk.

If you are walking when it is dark out or visibility is low, consider wearing high-visibility gear or clothing.

If there is no sidewalk available, and you have to walk on a street, make sure to walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

“Daylight hours change quickly this time of year, and many of us are travelling during dimly lit hours,” says Sgt. Darrin Turnbull, Alberta RCMP Traffic. “It’s important for both drivers and pedestrians to practice extra caution when using roadways to ensure everyone’s safety.”

