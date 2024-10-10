Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots our and your lenses captured this past week.

AROUND TOWN

Above: Morinville Fire Department Lieutenant Michael Gouthro shows Olivia how to use a fire hose during the Department’s open house to kick off Fire Prevention Week on Saturday, Oct. 5. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Four-year-olds Elizabeth Anderson and Colby Spurvey hold on to the Town of Morinville Rescue 5 truck during the Fire Prevention Week open house on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Don Found Fire Station in Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Art Club member Judy Humeniuk uses a flower photograph as a reference for her art during the club’s Oct. 8 meeting in Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Val Manchuk adds some white to her painting of trees during the Oct. 8 Morinville Art Club meeting. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Significant work was underway on the intersection signalization project at Grandin and 100 Avenue in Morinville on Thursday, Oct. 10. The project is 60 per cent funded by the province and 40 per cent by the Town of Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

AROUND THE REGION

U11 Sturgeon Sting players haul a flat-screen television to the bin at the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics round-up in Gibbons on Saturday, Oct. 5. The U11 Sting came out to volunteer for the annual event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

U11 Sturgeon Sting player Izik Martushev drops some electronics in the bin at the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics round-up in Gibbons on Saturday, Oct. 5. The U11 Sting came out to volunteer for the event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

U11 Sturgeon Sting player Casen Borduzak drops off some paint at the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics round-up in Gibbons on Saturday, Oct. 5. The U11 Sting came out to volunteer for the event. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

U11 Sturgeon Sting players who volunteered at Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics round-up in Gibbons on Saturday, Oct. 5 take a moment to pose for a group photo. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

In this fall scene, bales sit in a field between Bon Accord and Morinville. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

LOOK UP

The northern lights were bright above Morinville on Sunday, Oct. 6, in these long-exposure photos of the night sky. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

A murmuration of birds forms a heart shape above the Roseridge Waste Management Commission site. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A greater yellow legs stands in the water off shore at the Morinville Fish and Game Association pond. – Stephen Dafoe Photo