RCMP warn of increased thefts from vehicles and property in Sturgeon County

by MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville RCMP is warning area residents about increased thefts from vehicles and related property crimes in the Sturgeon County area. RCMP issued the notice Thursday afternoon through its RAVE mass alert system, urging residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

To help safeguard your property, the RCMP recommends the following:

Always lock your vehicle and, if possible, store it in a locked garage.

Remove all valuables, including vehicle keys, firearms, and other potential weapons.

Consider using a Radio Frequency Blocking bag for your keys.

Never leave your vehicle running unattended.

Use a steering wheel lock and consider installing a GPS tracker for potential recovery in case of theft.

Invest in a video surveillance system for 24-hour monitoring.

Citizens are reminded not to intervene in a crime in progress and to report any suspicious behavior to the authorities.

For updates and emergency alerts, residents can sign up for the RAVE mass alert system through their local police detachment. To register, visit: RAVE Alert Registration.