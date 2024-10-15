Column: Bringing Men Together: The Launch of Morinville Sturgeon Men’s Shed

Guest Column By Brent Henry

Back in January 2024, Morinville Community Services and Sturgeon County co-hosted a community engagement session aimed at seeing what sort of activities and programs older residents were interested in. One of the presenters was from Men’s Shed Alberta. There, the audience learned that Men’s Shed is a community-level grassroots mental health initiative that sees the value and importance of regular social connections in promoting mental health and wellbeing.

Men’s Shed is an international, national, provincial and now local initiative that is designed specifically to help men (18+) develop connections and make friends to help combat the risk of isolation. Older men, in particular, tend to have social networks built largely around their occupations, which can be lost suddenly when they retire from full-time work.

Men’s Shed intends to provide a friendly, safe and welcoming environment where guys can meet up for coffee, learn new skills, make friends, share their skills and experience and maybe even find time to work on some community projects. Just drinking coffee and sharing their life stories or sharing jokes are also strongly encouraged.

As a result of the January engagement session, a group of interested men gathered together to form the Morinville Sturgeon Men’s Shed Club. Currently, the club is meeting in the Rendez-Vous Senior Centre. However, plans for a more permanent meeting place are in early development.

Recently, Morinville Sturgeon Men’s Shed Club members attended the Gibbons Seniors Conference to promote the new club. While some men asked questions, more spouses were interested in finding somewhere to send their husbands for a few hours each week.

The Morinville Sturgeon Men’s Shed Club’s first Annual General Meeting to officially elect a governance board will be held at 6:30 pm on Monday, 21 October 2024, at the Rendez-Vous Seniors Centre. Please drop in if you are interested in participating in this exciting new initiative.

Finally, the club will be hosting its first event, a Monday Night Football Buffet Meal, on Monday, November 18, 2024 at the Rendez-Vous Seniors Centre to help celebrate International Men’s Day. See the club for more info.

Morinville Sturgeon Men’s Shed: “Morinville Sturgeon Men’s Shed Club” morstumensshed@gmail.com.

Men’s Shed Alberta info: https://www.albertamenssheds.ca/