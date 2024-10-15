Jets Feast on One Win, Left Hungry in the Other Over Thanksgiving Weekend

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets had a mixed bag over the Thanksgiving weekend, splitting their two-game series. On Friday night, the Jets fell 5-2 to the Sherwood Park Knights on the road, but they bounced back with a solid performance at home against the Edmonton Mustangs on Sunday night, securing a 5-2 win. With three more games ahead this week, the Jets remain poised to build on their 7-2-1 record.

Friday Night Frustration: Jets Fall 5-2 to Sherwood Park Knights

The Jets started strong on Friday night against the Sherwood Park Knights, with Ethan Dechamplain opening the scoring at 9:22 of the first period on an unassisted goal. However, the Knights quickly answered with a goal from Hadeon Boyechko at 2:06, leaving the first period tied 1-1.

In the second period, Sherwood Park gained the upper hand, with Tyler Kutschinski scoring at 8:13, putting the Knights ahead 2-1. The Jets responded with a power-play goal from Kayden Rentz at 6:19, levelling the game at 2-2. But from there, the Knights took control.

The third period saw the Knights pull ahead for good, with Brayden Taschuk scoring at 16:42. Justin Beaudoin added another at 6:32, and an empty-netter from Philippe Lavoie sealed the Jets’ fate with just 48 seconds remaining. The 5-2 loss dropped the Jets to a record of 7-2-1.

Sunday Night Redemption: Jets gobble up a win

The Jets returned home Sunday night to face the Edmonton Mustangs, determined to turn things around after Friday’s defeat. The Jets jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period, with goals from Ryder Boddez and Cade Van Brabant.

The Mustangs struck back with a goal from Haydyn Pilkington. Still, the Jets continued to dominate, with Cody Laliberte scoring a power-play goal in the second period, followed by a strong third-period performance. Ethan Dechamplain, who is now the league’s leading scorer, netted two more goals to give the Jets a commanding 5-2 win.

The Road Ahead

The Jets have three games this week. They will face the Edmonton Royals on the road Wednesday night, followed by back-to-back home games on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. against the North Edmonton Red Wings and Sunday at 6:45 p.m. against the Beaumont Chiefs.

With 15 points over 10 games and sitting atop the CJHL West Division, the Morinville Jets are off to a solid start this season. Keep an eye on Dechamplain, who leads the league in scoring, and Cody Laliberte, who sits fourth, as the Jets aim to build on their momentum.