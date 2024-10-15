Roseridge’s new facility opening set for Nov. 4 for final adjustments

Submitted by Roseridge Waste Management Commission

Roseridge is excited to announce that its new facility will now officially open on Nov. 4 instead of the originally scheduled Oct. 21 date. This two-week delay ensures that all aspects of the facility meet the high standards set for the new experience they are committed to providing.

“While construction will be completed by the original date, we want to ensure that every detail—from traffic flow to user experience to software functionality—operates seamlessly. Our goal is to deliver a more convenient, efficient, and even safer service, and we believe this short delay will help us achieve that,” said Roseridge Executive Director Susan Berry.

The new facility’s design improves the overall user experience, and the additional time will allow Roseridge management and staff to fine-tune operations to ensure smooth performance from day one.

“We’re getting our ducks in a row so that when we open our doors on Nov. 4, it will be the exceptional service the Commission has been planning all along,” said Roseridge Commission Chair Dan Deck. “We appreciate our facility users’ patience and look forward to welcoming everyone on Nov. 4 to experience the new and improved Roseridge facility.”

The existing facility will remain open until the end of business hours on Saturday, Nov. 1. Roseridge’s new waste and recycling facility is located immediately south of the existing facility’s entrance on Range Road 251 (just east of Morinville on Highway 642).

In Celebration of their new facility opening on Monday, Nov. 4, Roseridge will set off fireworks on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 20

(approx. 8 p.m.) at a private preview function.