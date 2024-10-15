Sturgeon suffers first setback

Josh Rogers leads Sturgeon into action vs Beaumont – Chad Hill Photo

Submitted by Spirits Head Coach Chad Hill

After a perfect September, the Sturgeon Spirits suffered their first loss in 2024. After a bye week, the Spirts fell to the undefeated Beaumont Bandits in a first-place battle last Thursday (Oct.10th) in Beaumont. After a back-and-forth first half, the Bandits eventually to control of the game and won 56-28.

Sturgeon opened the game with a bang as multi-purpose offensive weapon, Tanner McBride took a handoff 109 yards for a touchdown on the opening play from scrimmage. The 109-yard play is the longest in Sturgeon history. McBride would strike again on a 51-yard scamper to give the Spirits a first and goal to go. Mcbride would then plunge from two yards out to put the Spirits up 14-0. However, the Bandits would fight back and take the lead thanks to the dynamic combination of Quarterback Wes Neitz and all-star receiver, Hudson Mitchell. The duo would strike for multiple long touchdown strikes and put the Spirits’ defense on its heals. In the 2nd quarter, Sturgeon would even the score as McBride took a Steele Doronski screen pass 91 yards to the endzone. The score would change again as Neitz would connect with both Kaden and Corbin Carwell for majors. The Bandits led 35-21 at half.

Beaumont would capitalize early in the third quarter as they blocked a Riley Kieftenbeld punt and scored the major on a fortuitous bounce. The Spirits would continue to battle as Dorionski would connect with Tanner McBride on a 9-yard touchdown strike in which the receiver would leap high into the air to come down with the score. The Bandits would keep the Spirits from scoring for the remainder of the game.

With the win, the Bandits (6-0) clinched first place in the Miles division, while the Spirits fall to third place with a 5-1 record. Metro Edmonton High School Football playoffs begin this Thursday. The Spirits are scheduled to play the Scona Lords (2-4) on Thursday, October 17th at JP Bowl. Kick-off is tentatively booked for 5 p.m.

In Edmonton Metro High School Junior Varsity news, the Jr. Spirits got back in the Win column with a 44-6 victory over the winless Queen Elizabeth Knights. With the win, the Spirits clinch a playoff berth while the Knights are eliminated and their season is over. Runningback Merrick Ouellette led the charge with over 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Receiver, Jacen Rybie caught his first touchdown of the season as he was on the receiving end of a 35-yard lazer from Quarterback, Kale Okerman. The highlight of the game was undoubtedly the 50 yard kick return touchdown from defensive end, Alex Brenneis. Down 22-6, the Knights attempted an on-side kick. However, the alert Brenneis scooped up the loose pigskin and sprinted 50 yards to stun the Knights and swing momentum.

Next up, the Junior Spirits (2-1) will play the O’Leary Junior Spartans (1-2) on Tuesday, Oct.15th. Kick off is at 7:30pm at JP Bowl.