Sturgeon U13AA Sting Gives Back to the Community Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Above: The Sturgeon U13AA ConTrac Sting hockey team gather for a group photo after a successful day of gathering cash and donations for the Morinville Food Bank. – Submitted Photo

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Sturgeon U13AA ConTrac Sting hockey team spent part of their Thanksgiving weekend packing groceries and raising donations for the Morinville Food Bank at Sobeys Morinville. The players set up a booth at the store, encouraging shoppers to help fill a hockey bag with non-perishable food items while assisting with bagging and carrying groceries.

Caroline Borduzak, one of the event’s organizers and a player’s parent, expressed pride in the team’s efforts and the overwhelming community response. “What a great time we had today at Sobeys! By giving our gift of time, the community gave back tenfold. We raised $458.55 in cash donations and left with a full trunk load of food. My guess is well over $500 in food donations,” she said.

The event highlighted the players’ connection to the community and the spirit of giving during the holiday season. Several heartfelt interactions stood out to Borduzak and the team, including one shopper who said, “I don’t have much to give, but I wanted to give something,” and another who had previously used the food bank and wanted to give back.

Another touching moment came from a senior citizen who shared their appreciation for seeing the positive side of the youth. “I knew there were good kids in town. I often only hear of the bad things at my seniors meets. I’m going to share what I saw today.”

Borduzak extended her thanks to Sobeys for providing the opportunity to give back and to the community for their generosity. “A big thank you to Sobeys for giving us this opportunity to be a part of their day and allowing us to give back to the community. And thank you to the community, once again, for their generous support that day.”

The event was a resounding success, with both the donations and the community spirit shining through.