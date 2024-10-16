Council Reviews Late Tax Penalties and Considers New Initiatives in Notices of Motion

By Colin Smith

Town council is taking a look at the handling of penalties for late tax payments after a property owner requested a waiver of late payment interest charges.

At its regular meeting Tuesday council passed a motion by Mayor Simon Boersma that directed administration to bring forward information on tax penalties for late payments, including how bank processing timelines and non-business days affect payments, and the related bylaws and policies.

Earlier in the meeting property owner Carol Pelletier made a presentation seeking the cancellation of a penalty for late payment of 2024 taxes.

In her presentation and an earlier written submission Pelletier said that on June 18 she entered payment online for her annual property taxes, to be processed on June 30, the due date.

However, the payment could not be processed until July 2 because June 30 was a Sunday and July 1 was a statutory holiday, so her bank and the town office were closed both days.

“Considering that the delay was due to non-business days and not due to any neglect or oversight on my part, I kindly request that the interest charges ($303.19) applied to my account be waived,” Pelletier stated.

Further discussion of the request was referred to the October 22 regular meeting of council on a motion by Councillor Stephen Dafoe.

In making his motion Boersma said he was concerned about the late tax payment penalty being applied on non-business days.

“What we need to look at is consistency of enforcement. I think that is very important,” he said.

“I think it’s just a missing element of our bylaw that’s not been seen before and can be easily corrected,” said Dafoe.

Boersma’s motion passed unanimously.

Also at the meeting, Councillor Maurice St. Denis put forward a motion directing administration to provide an information report on the Community Bus Activity for 2024 at a future meeting of council.

“I know there has been a tremendous amount of work done through our Community Services Department in making the community bus a viable service,” St. Denis said.

“I believe this is an important investment for our community going forward. So I’m excited to see the report and some of the lessons learned in the pilot project last year.”

This motion also passed unanimously.

Notice was given by Councillor Scott Richardson that at its next meeting he would move that council direct administration to come back with a total cost to change the name of Grandin Park including new signage at the park.

In addition, Dafoe put forward two notices of motion to be dealt with at the November 12 council meeting.

The first motion was that council direct administration to explore Morinville offering the Clean Energy Improvement Program to residential and commercial property owners, including examples of other municipalities’ bylaws required by the program.

The other motion was that council direct administration to develop and include a section on logical fallacies in the orientation binder for newly elected municipal officials to enhance critical thinking, decision-making and public communication.