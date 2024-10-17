MCHS Prepares for The Drowsy Chaperone – A Musical Comedy Adventure

Above: The Drowsy Chaperone cast rehearse one of the show’s musical numbers at Morinville Community High School on Oct. 7. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Community High School (MCHS) is gearing up for its next theatrical spectacle, The Drowsy Chaperone, set to hit the stage at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Dec. 11, 12, and 13. Directed by Vanessa King, this quirky musical-within-a-comedy keeps with the school’s practice of creating a change of pace from the previous year’s production.

Over the past few years, MCHS has brought some stellar performances to the stage, including Newsies, Legally Blonde, and, most recently, Roald Dahl’s Matilda, which accompanied previous productions of Willy Wonka and James and the Giant Peach.

While last year’s Matilda was a delightful, family-friendly performance, King wanted to present something more mature this time. Since it had been a while since the school tackled straightforward comedy, The Drowsy Chaperone was the choice.

Written by Bob Martin and Don McKellar, with music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, the Tony Award-winning show first performed in 1998 tells two stories simultaneously: a theatre lover, known as Man in Chair, performed by MCHS theatre veteran Avery Pelletier, invites the audience to listen to the soundtrack of his favourite Broadway musical, which then comes to life in his apartment.

“It’s a tricky, weird, fourth wall kind of show where Avery’s character speaks directly to the audience [through] the whole show,” King said. “We just get these glimpses of the actual Broadway musical. It’s complicated, but it’s very funny.”

The production began with auditions in mid-September, and the cast started learning their lines the following week.

King noted that this year’s show features a smaller cast than some previous productions. The 23 students, ranging from Grade 7 at Georges H. Primeau to veteran Grade 12 actors at MCHS, include an almost equal balance of leads and ensemble members.

“It’s been really productive, which is nice. This show is a quick, fast pace, so all of a sudden, we’re doing the next scene and the next number, which is cool,” King said of the show. “We’re trying to be collaborative this year in having everybody be a part of the creative process. We have a couple of really strong choreography leaders. Lauren Andrews is one of our go-to choreographers, but we’ve got some younger students stepping up as well. When we all work together, we can get a whole song choreographed in about two hours, which is pretty cool.”

Joining King and the student actors are school alumni Alyssa Short and long-time MCHS production contributor Riley Quinn.

The production aims to design a set resembling a New York City apartment, specifically reflecting the style of a small tenement or brownstone. The goal is to create a striking contrast between this intimate setting and the dynamic, flashy elements typical of a Broadway show unfolding within the living room.

A student-led building team will construct and design the set, with guidance from experienced staff. All choreography and promotional activities, including marketing and advertising, will also be student-driven, showcasing creativity and initiative. King said the approach allows students to take ownership of the production and contribute their ideas effectively.

King said they try to give students as professional a theatre experience as possible, from rehearsals to the actual production. The student actors will team up with Grant McEwen for a musical theatre ensemble singing session with the cast this year. Additionally, the return of the Alberta Youth Theatre Collective (AYTC), an organization that focuses on promoting and recognizing the work of young performers in Alberta’s theatre scene, will add to that professional-level experience. This year is the first year the collective will hold high school theatre awards.

Tickets are not yet on sale for the show; however, King said tickets will again be available for online advance purchase for $10 each.