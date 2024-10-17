Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some photos that your cameras and I captured over the past week.

AROUND TOWN

The Sturgeon ConTrac U13 AA Sting were on hand at Sobeys Morinville on Saturday, Oct. 12, to assist with bagging and carrying groceries as well as raising funds and collecting food for the Morinville Food Bank. – submitted photo

Cast members take their spots at the end of a musical number. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Mayor Simon Boersma looks at the Town of Morinville’s consolidated budget, on display during the Budget 2025 Open House, held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre. – Submitted Photo

AROUND THE REGION

A CAT sits against the setting sun on Thursday, Oct. 10 in Sturgeon County. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

LOOK UP

The northern lights were on full display on Thursday, Oct. 10, in these long-exposure shots. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

The moon over a few days between Oct. 10 and 13 as it makes its way to the next full moon, the Hunter’s Moon, on Oct. 17. – Stephen Dafoe Photos

Sun spots on the sun as it set on Friday, Oct. 11. Photo taken with a ND100000 neutral density filter. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A house finch set against the fall colours. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Greater Yellow Legs in flight.

A mallard stretches its wings at Heritage Lake. – Stephen Dafoe Photo