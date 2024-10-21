Council Trims 2025 Budget Draft, Plans Further Debate on Key Initiatives

By Colin Smith

Discussion of the draft 2025 budget at the Oct. 15 Council meeting will result in the deletion of some proposed initiatives and reductions in others as council members sought to pare back expenditures while providing Morinville residents with the services they want and need.

The original draft consolidated budget called for just under $30 million in spending ($21,555,334 in tax-supported spending), with the revenues to cover costs to include $14,707,585 in net taxation and $409,893 in transfers from utilities.

The initially proposed tax increase to support the budget was 5.75%, or about $19.95 per month for a residential property valued at $350,000. That is a 1.7% decrease from the estimated 7.45% tax increase requirement for this year agreed on in 2024.

At a budgeted total of $13,004,131 for 2025, salaries, wages, benefits and training are by far the biggest municipal expense, and council is constrained in dealing with it by factors including union contracts and predetermined cost of living adjustments, along with the need to maintain services.

Materials, goods and utilities will cost the town an estimated $6,161,887 next year, while $5,922, 637 will be spent on contracted and general services.

Other ongoing budget expenses include interest on long-term debt, purchases from other governments, bank charges and short-term interest.

This leaves council to look at proposed items deemed optional, categorized as needs-based and value-added initiatives, in its attempt to reduce expenditures and so minimize an increase in property taxes.

Needs-based initiatives are intended to maintain current service levels, close service gaps or meet increased community demand, while value-added initiatives, aim to meet long-term strategic goals, provide operational efficiencies or enhance resident satisfaction.

Reductions made from draft budget

At the council meeting consideration of the initiatives led to passage of a number of motions that give administration specific direction on dealing with these items in its next draft.

The scope and cost of some of these proposals had already been trimmed back since first presented.

Administration was directed to remove the Facilities Master Plan, cost $130,000, and Indoor/Outdoor Pool Partnership, $135,000, from the budget.

Motions passed called for budgetary support for the Community Sports Memorabilia Initiative at $14,500, rather than the originally proposed $37,000, and for Centennial Fountain refurbishment at $14,500 instead of $80,000.

Council also directed administration to add the extended Morinville Leisure Centre hours of operation, a regional contract, water conservation rebate and water barrel program, waste management education, a tree program and website management in the next budget draft for consideration and debate at the Nov. 12 council meeting.

A similar motion regarding the Morinville Community Library funding request, $593,008, Morinville Museum small deficit amount and a Star Ambulance request was also passed on for consideration and debate.

No decision was made on other items, including the future of the town’s hydrovac truck.

The administration recommendation is to sell the aging vehicle, which is considered too expensive to maintain. As a new truck would also be very expensive, it is proposed to begin contracting for hydrovac services at an estimated cost of $59,000 annually.

Some councillors were not convinced and more information was requested.

At the meeting there was little discussion of the Morinville’s capital plan, which calls for expenditures totalling $3,688,450 for 2025.

Councillor Ray White had earlier given notice he would move that proposed replacement of the Infrastructure Services Building be transferred to 2029 from 2027.

Replacement building costs are currently budgeted at $600,000 in 2025 for design in 2025 and $6 million for construction.

However, White had the matter moved to the next council meeting, so that Councillor Rebecca Balanko, who was absent, would be able to vote on it.

Grandin Park was the subject of a motion by Councillor Scott Richardson. Council passed the motion directing administration to come back with the total cost of changing the name of the park including its signage.

Fees and charges bylaw passes first reading

Approval of the 2025 Budget has been tentatively set for the Nov. 12 council meeting, the last one scheduled for its discussion.

First reading of the annually renewed Rates and Charges Bylaw was also passed at the Tuesday meeting.

The bylaw includes utility rates for 2025.

This year, there will be no change in the water rate, while wastewater charges will increase by 5.8%, or $0.20.

Stormwater fees will go up $2.50/month for residential and $5.00 per month for non-residential.

Solid waste will increase $1.11 a month as a result of GFL contract increases and recycling charges.

New this year in the bylaw is a weekend tournament rental rate for the baseball diamonds. Groups can now rent diamonds from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday at a reduced cost.