Morinville Jets Dominate in Three-Game Week

Above: Morinville Jets’ Goalie Arland Bahm stops a Chief’s shot midway through the third period Sunday night. The Jets won the day 5-4, giving them their third win of the week. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Jets score 24 goals over three games, top the league’s West Division standings.

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff / Photos by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Jets put on an offensive showcase this past week, playing three games and netting an impressive 24 goals in 180 minutes of hockey. After a road win over the Edmonton Royals on Wednesday, the Jets followed up with back-to-back home victories against the North Edmonton Red Wings and Beaumont Chiefs on Saturday and Sunday nights, respectively.

With their winning streak extended to four games, the team holds a 10-2-1 record and sits in the top slot in the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division.

Jets Stage Excellent Comeback to Defeat Royals 10-6

In a high-scoring affair against the Edmonton Royals on Wednesday, Oct. 16, the Jets were down 3-0 early in the first period. However, Cody Laliberte’s powerplay goal late in the period ignited the comeback. The second period was an offensive frenzy, with both teams combining for nine goals. By the time the dust settled, the Jets had tied the game 6-6 with less than a second left in the period, thanks to Josh Konanz’s clutch goal.

The third period was all Morinville, as Graeme Hampton’s powerplay marker gave the Jets their first lead. Ethan Dechamplain bookended Jase McRae’s shorthanded goal, providing three insurance goals to secure a stunning 10-6 win.

Jets Dominate Red Wings in 9-0 Shutout

The Jets delivered a solid performance against the North Edmonton Red Wings on Saturday, Oct. 19, shutting out the Red Wings 9-0. Ethan Dechamplain led the charge with four goals, pushing his season total to 21. The Jets controlled the game from the start, with Graeme Hampton, Ryder Boddez, Cody Laliberte, Jase McRae, and Tyler Fitka each contributing a goal apiece.

Morinville’s powerplay was in top form, with two goals on the man advantage, and the defence played a flawless game, keeping the Red Wings off the scoreboard. Goalie Arland Bahm earned the shutout in this one-sided affair.

Jets Edge Chiefs 5-4 in Nail-Biter

The Jets concluded the weekend with a nail-biting 5-4 win over the Beaumont Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 20. Morinville took a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Chiefs fought back, tying the game twice. The Jets’ offence continued to produce, with Cody Laliberte leading the way with a pair of goals, one of those the game-winning goal on a powerplay with just over four minutes remaining.

Beaumont kept the pressure on in the final minutes, but Morinville’s defence held firm, and goalie Arland Bahm made vital saves to seal the victory. Laliberte’s two-goal night brought his season tally to 14, placing him in the second slot in the league.

The Week Ahead

After three victories over the week, the Jets look to extend their four-game winning streak. Their next challenge comes Wednesday, Oct. 23, when they face the North Edmonton Red Wings on the road. They’ll cap off the week with a home game against the Wetaskiwin Icemen on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 6:45 p.m.

Below are some photos from Sunday’s game against the Beaumont Chiefs