RCMP offer seasonal B&E preventions tips

Submitted by Alberta RCMP

Albertans are closing up their seasonal properties for the year; and while crime prevention should be part of our everyday habits, it’s especially important to consider when vacating your property for an extended period.

Help keep your property safe in the off-season by following these tips:

Take home all valuables, including expensive tools and electronics, and properly lock up anything left behind. Consider posting signage that states all valuables have been removed.

Put away any outdoor furniture.

Make sure all doors, windows, gates, and outbuildings are secured.

If you have a hunting property, always ensure that your firearms or any other hunting equipment is properly stored and secured, even inside a locked property.

If storing off-highway vehicles, empty all gas from the tank and block the vehicle so it cannot be easily removed from the premise.

Trim shrubs and trees to create clear sight lines

Install timers on interior lights to give the illusion the property isn’t vacant.

Install exterior motion sensor lights at entrances, sheds, or out-buildings.

Try to visit your property regularly, clear snow off paths to give the illusion of use, and inspect for any damages or thefts, so they can be reported in a timely manner

Installing security cameras and an alarm system let’s you monitor your property from a distance and is a deterrent to thieves.

For more tips on how you can keep your properties safe, visit the RCMP YouTube Page: Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design – YouTube