Students Learn Dangers of Distracted Driving at County Event

RCMP Constable Tanner Wills speaks to area school students about distracted driving during a session organized and funded by Sturgeon County Enforcement Services on Friday, Oct. 18. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

By Stephen Dafoe

Students from Morinville Community High School, Redwater School, Lillian Schick School, Four Winds School, Gibbons School, Legal School, and École Citadelle gathered at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Friday, Oct. 18 for a special event funded and hosted by Sturgeon County Enforcement Services.

The event aimed to raise awareness of the risks associated with distracted driving and featured several presentations, including one from RCMP School Resource Officer Constable Tanner Wills, who discussed both distracted and winter driving hazards.

“As you live in the great white north, you’ll have to learn how to drive in the winter,” Wills told the students, emphasizing that Alberta’s roads can present some of the toughest driving conditions in North America. He underscored the importance of developing strong winter driving skills early.

Wills’ session also included a video that graphically illustrated how common distractions, including checking social media, changing music, or eating, can quickly lead to accidents. The video highlighted that even a momentary lapse in attention could result in serious collisions or even delay an ambulance en route to the hospital with a patient.

During the Q&A portion, students asked about the potential consequences of distracted driving. Constable Wills explained that suspensions for distracted driving in Alberta could last up to three months, depending on the severity and accumulation of demerit points. He also clarified that multiple violations, including failing to maintain lane control or running stop signs while distracted, could result in additional fines, demerit points, and the loss of driving privileges. The demerits stay on the licence for two years.

In addition to Wills’ presentation, Sturgeon County Enforcement Services members spoke to students. However, perhaps the most impactful aspect of the special event was a livestream presentation from New York by Jacy Good.

On the day of Good’s college graduation in 2008, a life-altering crash occurred when a driver, distracted by his phone, ran a red light. The collision killed Good’s parents instantly and left her with critical injuries, including a partially paralyzed body and a traumatic brain injury. Despite the grim prognosis, Good recovered, but the emotional toll of losing her parents was overwhelming. This event and the harrowing realization that someone’s phone use caused the crash ignited Good and her husband, Steve Johnson’s mission to advocate for phone-free roads.

Good’s story, called Our Story – Hang Up and Drive can be viewed online at hangupanddrive.com/our-story/.

In Alberta, distracted driving carries a $300 fine and three demerit points, which remain on a driver’s record for two years. Beyond fines and demerits, offenders may also face increased insurance premiums, sometimes rising by as much as 25%.

Distracted driving encompasses more than using hand-held electronic devices like cell phones or GPS. It also includes actions such as personal grooming, reading, writing, and interacting with pets, all of which divert attention from the road. While hands-free devices are permitted, they must not require manual handling while driving.

