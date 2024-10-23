Editorial: A Step Backward for Local Elections in Alberta

Alberta’s UCP government announced changes to the Municipal Government and Elections Act last week, which it says will “enhance transparency” in local elections. Promoting accountability is always commendable, but there are concerns with the changes, particularly for smaller municipalities like Morinville.

Among the several new regulations are establishing campaign expense limits and banning automated voting equipment. The UCP says the changes, effective October 31, will instill confidence in local electoral processes. Of course, the NDP opposition has criticized the measures as undemocratic and as a way for the UCP to exert undue influence over local governments.

Alberta NDP Shadow Minister for Municipal Affairs Kyle Kasawski argued the changes would bully local elected officials and undermine the democratic process. Kasawski said banning tabulating machines would cost taxpayers millions and was driven by unfounded conspiracy theories. Morinville estimates the additional cost of hand-counting ballots will be about $20,000; Edmonton suggests $2 million for their election. This extra financial burden could tax already strained local budgets further.

But at the heart of the debate about the Election Act changes is what municipalities need: more support from the provincial government or more oversight? The NDP correctly states that local governments require respect and autonomy. A community’s residents elect mayors, councillors, and reeves. As such, those chosen by the residents to serve ought to be allowed to do so within the confines of the Municipal Government Act, which the province oversees.

The UCP was correct in previously introducing recall legislation and allowing, when necessary, additional control to remove problematic elected officials. Given the number of issues that have arisen with mayors, councillors, and even entire councils in various communities in recent years, having a mechanism for accountability is good.

Adding political parties to councils and funding mechanisms for them – initially the two big cities – is problematic. Minister McGiver has long contended that political parties are already in existence in the Calgary and Edmonton Councils. Setting rules around it makes it better. Sure, on that basis, allowing local political parties in the big cities may seem like a great step towards increased transparency. Introducing political parties, by name or by ideology, will undermine community-focused leadership as the elected vote along party lines rather than on information, data, and debate.

In the end, Albertans will have increased transparency. It just may not be the transparency they are looking for.