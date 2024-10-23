RCMP Morinville Detachment Encourages Everyone to Stay Safe This Halloween

As Halloween approaches, the Morinville RCMP urges everyone to take extra precautions while out trick-or-treating to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.
Morinville RCMP is advising families to prioritize safety this Halloween with the following tips:
- Check your child’s candy for any signs of tampering or unwrapped items before allowing them to eat it.
- Ensure costumes are bright, visible, and free of long trailing fabric to prevent tripping hazards.
- Face paint allows for better visibility than a mask and reduces the risk of obstructing your child’s vision.
- Only visit homes that are well-lit and welcoming to trick-or-treaters, and avoid houses that are dark or have no decorations.
- Remind your kids to look both ways before crossing the street and to use sidewalks whenever possible. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic.
- Always supervise young children while trick-or-treating, and consider going in groups for added safety.
Members from Morinville Detachment will also be on patrol throughout the day and night on Halloween to ensure that everyone has a good time and stays safe.
