RCMP Morinville Detachment Encourages Everyone to Stay Safe This Halloween

As Halloween approaches, the Morinville RCMP urges everyone to take extra precautions while out trick-or-treating to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Morinville RCMP is advising families to prioritize safety this Halloween with the following tips:

  • Check your child’s candy for any signs of tampering or unwrapped items before allowing them to eat it.
  • Ensure costumes are bright, visible, and free of long trailing fabric to prevent tripping hazards.
  • Face paint allows for better visibility than a mask and reduces the risk of obstructing your child’s vision.
  • Only visit homes that are well-lit and welcoming to trick-or-treaters, and avoid houses that are dark or have no decorations.
  • Remind your kids to look both ways before crossing the street and to use sidewalks whenever possible. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic.
  • Always supervise young children while trick-or-treating, and consider going in groups for added safety.

Members from Morinville Detachment will also be on patrol throughout the day and night on Halloween to ensure that everyone has a good time and stays safe.

