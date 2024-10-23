RCMP Morinville Detachment Encourages Everyone to Stay Safe This Halloween

As Halloween approaches, the Morinville RCMP urges everyone to take extra precautions while out trick-or-treating to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Morinville RCMP is advising families to prioritize safety this Halloween with the following tips:

Check your child’s candy for any signs of tampering or unwrapped items before allowing them to eat it.

Ensure costumes are bright, visible, and free of long trailing fabric to prevent tripping hazards.

Face paint allows for better visibility than a mask and reduces the risk of obstructing your child’s vision.

Only visit homes that are well-lit and welcoming to trick-or-treaters, and avoid houses that are dark or have no decorations.

Remind your kids to look both ways before crossing the street and to use sidewalks whenever possible. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic.

Always supervise young children while trick-or-treating, and consider going in groups for added safety.

Members from Morinville Detachment will also be on patrol throughout the day and night on Halloween to ensure that everyone has a good time and stays safe.

For more tips on how to stay safe this Halloween, follow us on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and on X @RCMPAlberta