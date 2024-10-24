Jets Shut Out Red Wings for Fifth Straight Win

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets extended their winning streak to five games with a commanding 6-0 victory over the North Edmonton Red Wings on Wednesday night. Playing on the road, the Jets were unstoppable, securing their 11th win of the season and improving their record to 11-2-1. Goaltender Ansen Turcotte had a standout performance, earning a shutout in the process.

The Jets wasted no time taking control of the game. Graeme Hampton opened the scoring unassisted at the 19:05 mark of the first period, putting the Jets ahead 1-0. Later, at 8:54, Ethan Dechamplain added to the lead with his 22nd goal of the season, assisted by Cody Laliberte and Hampton. The first period ended with the Jets holding a 2-0 advantage.

The second period saw no goals from either side, but the Jets came back strong in the third. Cody Laliberte scored at 18:41, assisted by Dechamplain and Ty Van Brabant, extending the lead to 3-0. Tyler Fitka followed up at 14:18, with Ryder Boddez and Owen Jespersen providing the assists.

The Jets’ dominance continued with a power-play goal from Ashton Funk, assisted by Dechamplain at 9:46, bringing the score to 5-0. Finally, Kayden Rentz sealed the deal at 2:49 with his fourth goal of the season, assisted by Fitka and Natan Boucher.

The Jets will return to home ice on Sunday to face the Wetaskiwin Icemen. Puck drop is at 6:45 p.m. as they look to continue their impressive run.