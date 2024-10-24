Morinville Council Briefs

By Colin Smith

Several pieces of business came before Council at its Tuesday, Oct. 22 regular meeting and annual organizational meeting.

Coeur de Morinville Incentive

Council approved third reading of the Coeur de Morinville Non- residential Tax Incentive Bylaw at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The bylaw provides an incentive for new commercial and mixed-use development or redevelopment along 100 Street and 100 Avenue.

Developers can be reimbursed for the costs of required upgrading, replacing or installing new storm, sanitary and waterlines for a property in the area.

The reimbursement of a maximum of $40,000 in project costs would come through a reduction of up to 50% in municipal tax on the property assessment increase resulting from the development.

This tax exemption period runs until December 31, 2033.

A subsequent motion by Councillor Stephen Dafoe directed administration to report on what would be required for the town to take ownership of Highway 642 and the pros and cons of doing so.

Tax forgiveness

A penalty for late payment of 2024 taxes handed out to a Morinville property owner has been waived by council because it was not the owner’s fault.

On October 8, Carol Pelletier made a presentation to council seeking the cancellation of the $303.19 in interest charges applied to the tax bill on her property, tax roll number 662530.

Pelletier said that on June 18 she entered payment online for her annual property taxes, to be processed on June 30, the due date.

However the payment could not be processed until July 2 because June 30 was a Sunday and July 1 was a statutory holiday so her bank and the town office were closed both days.

Council members agreed that under the circumstances the penalty was unfair.

Administration has also been asked for a report on how tax payments are handled, including the impact of bank processing timelines and non-business days.

Notices of Motion

Councillor Stephen Dafoe has given notice that at the November 12 council meeting he will make a motion dealing with jurisdiction over businesses in Morinville.

The motion is as follows:

“That council direct administration to return to a future meeting a report outlining: options available to council and examples from other municipalities regarding limiting the number of any one type of business in the community; and options available to council and examples from other municipalities regarding setting distance requirements between businesses of the same type.”

Organizational Meeting

A record 21 applications came in for eight open 2024/2025 member at large appointments to council boards and committees.

At its annual organizational meeting, held Tuesday before the regular session, Council approved the following appointments and re-appointments:

Glen Good and Kyra Tuff, Assessment Review Board; Danielle Frey and Stasia Quillian, Community Services Advisory Committee; Donald Dingman, Kelsey Hynes and Roberta Babcock, Morinville Library Board; and Ken Hynes, Subdivision and Development Appeal Board.

Also at the organizational meeting, council members signed the annual statement of commitment to the Council Code of Conduct, and approved the 2025 Council Calendar and member appointments to standing committees of council.