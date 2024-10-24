Nearly Half of Canadian Small Businesses Hit by Crime This Year

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

A new Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) report indicates that 45 per cent of Canadian businesses say they have been affected by crime over the past year, nearly double the 24 per cent who reported the same in 2023.

“It’s been a nightmare on Main Street. Imagine working hard, providing jobs, contributing to the community, just to have your goods stolen, windows broken, and property vandalized,” said Keyli Loeppky, CFIB’s director for Alberta and interprovincial affairs. “For small businesses, it’s devastating when they are hit by crime over and over again.”

The most common experiences reported by businesses were drug paraphernalia, garbage, excrement, vandalism, and theft, with 68 per cent of companies reporting fear for the personal safety of staff, customers and themselves.

CFIB reports the median crime-related spend by Canadian businesses was $5000 over the past three years, including replacing stolen inventory or equipment and vandalism repairs. Additionally, the report indicates 68 of s per cent of small firms do not file crime-related insurance claims, driving their insurance not wanting to drive premiums even higher.

More than half (54%) do file reports. Of them, only one-third say they are satisfied with police response times and services, with some reporting the crimes they experienced, including theft or vandalism, were either “too small” for police to take action or police took hours or even days to follow up.

CFIB says half of the businesses adjusted their operations, including appointment-only, locking doors during open hours, and leaving lights on overnight. Two-thirds say they have invested in extra security measures, including surveillance cameras, window bars and security guards.

“Some security measures, while helpful and necessary, may come at a steep price, deter customer foot traffic and, as a result, lead to lower revenues,” said CFIB’s senior policy analyst and report co-author SeoRhin Yoo. “Many businesses are already operating on thin profit margins, so just one crime incident could be make-or-break-for a small business owner.”

Almost 80 per cent of owners surveyed feel their tax dollar are not being effectively used to improve community safety and that governments are not working together effectively on the issues.

CFIB is advocating governments address underlying issues contributing to crime, including affordable housing, mental health and addictions. They also want to see governments improve resources proactively for small businesses, including funding for increased security, crime-related repairs, guidance, prevention and response strategies for business owners and their staff. Lastly, they want strengthened collaboration between all levels of government, non-profits, community organizations, and small businesses to develop evidence-based policies and programs to address crime and safety.

“As crime continues to rise, small businesses are being left to fend for themselves, shouldering the emotional and financial burden,” Loeppky said. “It’s time for all levels of government to step up, protect our communities, and ensure that every tax dollar spent makes a tangible difference in improving safety for small businesses and the people they serve.”

CFIB’s Broken Windows and Broken Trust: The Impact of Rising Crime on Small Business report is available on their website.