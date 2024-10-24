Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots captured by our and your cameras over the past week.

Spooky Spectacle in Morinville: Each year, this display on Grandin Avenue in Morinville gets scarier, spookier, and more spectacular. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A bare-bones display: Two massive skeletons tower over the front lawn of a Morinville home, adding an eye-catching Halloween touch to the neighbourhood. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

The puck stops here: Morinville Jets’ Goalie Arland Bahm stops a Chief’s shot midway through the third period on Sunday, Oct. 20. The Jets secured a 5-4 victory, capping off a dominant three-game week that saw them notch three wins. After defeating the Edmonton Royals 10-6 on Wednesday, Oct. 16 and shutting out the North Edmonton Red Wings 9-0 on Saturday, Oct. 19, the Jets are now 10-2-1 for the season. Leading the charge for the Jets this season are Ethan Dechamplain and Cody Laliberte, who currently hold the top two spots in the league for goals, with 21 and 14, respectively. Their offensive strength has been key to the team’s success this season. — Stephen Dafoe Photo

No Distractions: RCMP Constable Tanner Wills speaks to area school students about distracted driving during a session organized and funded by Sturgeon County Enforcement Services on Friday, Oct. 18. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Future leaders: Morinville Community High School hosted the Canadian Student Leadership Association’s (CSLA) Horizons Leadership Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 23, to encourage student leadership. The one-day event united student leaders and teacher advisors to develop leadership skills and promote collaboration among local schools. The session included two keynote speakers, The Keynote speakers are Ian Tyson and Larissa Franklin. Tyson was the first to take to the MCCC stage to speak to students. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Ribbon Cutting Marks Sneak Peek at New Roseridge Facility: Roseridge Waste Management Commission’s board of Directors hosted a symbolic ribbon cutting during a sneak peek event for the region’s elected officials and other stakeholders on Sunday, Oct. 20, as final testing and operational flow checks continue ahead of the official opening on November 4. – Submitted Photo

Lighting the sky: The Roseridge sneak peek evening concluded with a fireworks display, which could be seen in Morinville and the area. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Half moon: The moon at its half mark on Wednesday, Oct. 23. – Stephen Dafoe Photo