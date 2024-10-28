Alberta RCMP offer safety tips for all ghouls and ghosts this Halloween

Submitted by Alberta RCMP

It’s October, and we all know what that brings: changing leaves, everything pumpkin spice, and, of course, Halloween. On Halloween we can expect to see goblins, ghouls, monsters, and superheroes in the streets trick or treating. Whether you’re going from house to house, driving to a fellow ghoul’s for a ghastly get together, or staying inside to avoid things that go bump in the night, we can all do our part to ensure the safety of each other.

This Halloween, the Alberta RCMP offers the following safety tips to ensure everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.

Tips for trick-or-treaters:

Wear bright coloured costumes and use reflective tape or glow sticks to be more visible to drivers.

Use a flashlight and stay in well-lit areas.

Wear make-up instead of a mask. Masks can impair your vision and hearing. If you wear a mask, remove while walking from house to house and crossing streets.

Always walk on sidewalks.

Stay on one side of the street and only cross the street where safe to do so. Do not crisscross back-and-forth across roads or traffic.

Stay on the doorstep or sidewalk. Never go inside the home or car of someone you don’t know.

Travel in groups if you are unsupervised.

Tips for adults:

Keep porch lights, or external security lights, on.

Keep doors clear and accessible. Avoid decorations that pose a tripping hazard.

Do not invite children inside your home.

Make sure to inspect your children’s candy for any signs of tampering or unwrapped items.