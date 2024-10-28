Local Businesses Honoured at Chamber of Commerce Awards Ceremony

Aproximately 200 local business owners and their guests attended the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Awards on Saturday, Oct. 26. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

By Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Community Cultural Centre was packed on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Awards. This year’s theme, Hollywood Nights, saw the Chamber roll out the red carpet figuratively and literally for an evening of good food, entertainment, and recognition of the region’s business stars.

Businesses from small startups to legacy enterprises were recognized, with 53 nominees vying for 12 awards honouring their dedication to quality, innovation, and customer commitment in the Morinville and the Sturgeon Region.

Ahead of the awards presentations, NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi, Sturgeon County Mayor Alana Hnatiw, Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma, and event sponsor Jandel Homes addressed the crowd, each speaking on the importance of small businesses in supporting both communities and the province as a whole.

2024 Award Recipients

The Medium Business Award went to Jiffy Lube Morinville for its exceptional service in the community. Other nominees were Odin Renovations, the Ashley Moore Century 21 Realty Team, and Animal Wellness Veterinary Clinic.

In the Large Business category, Atlas Premium Home Development Ltd. took the top honour, surpassing fellow worthy nominees Putnam Law LLP and Sobeys Morinville.

TLC Mobile Massage received the Home-Based Business Award for its personalized approach and commitment to wellness. Other home-based contenders included Grass Theory, Destiny Travel, and Riverbend Roasters.

Among new businesses, Movement Dance Studio was awarded the New Business Award over notable nominees, including Hair & Hollistics, Creative Cove, Connecting Within, Blessings From Birth Doula, Riverbend Landscape Supply, Elsewhere Home, Yard & Pet, and RT Heavy Duty Repair.

Canadian Agri-Bland & Bag’ n Block and Plantae Technologies were nominated for the Agriculture Business Award this year, with the former recieving the honour.

The Community Spirit Award went to Higher Grounds Espresso Bar, a local favourite known for creating a warm, inclusive space with a strong sense of community. Jandel Homes / Fill-a-House and Morinville Art Club were also nominated.

The Steve & Marci Crouse Memorial Award, a new award honouring long-time Farmers’ Market vendors Steve & Marci Crouse, was presented to Purple Wings Crafts. Other market artisans nominated included Au Chocolat, 1904 Farm Family Faves, Sweet G’s Home BakeryLori’s Eats & Treats/Mundare Bakery, and Emily’s Petdannas.

The Business Legacy Award went to Morinville Trail Tire, celebrating its long-standing presence and dedication to customer service. Marshall Roofing was the other nominee.

In the Youth Customer Service category, Leah Kirsop of Sobeys was recognized for her outstanding Customer service commitment. The other nominees were Emily Trithart, Jade Van Lersberghe, Hayley Oullette, and Grace Dundas of Movement Dance Studio.

The Chamber’s most prestigious honour, the Business Integrity Award, was presented to Sobeys Morinville and owners Shaun and Susie Thompson. Chamber Acting President Sarah Hall, who emceed the event, highlighted the award winner’s significance in the community.

“They have made a significant impact for the support of local charities in the committee,” Hall said of the local business, noting that Sobeys’ owners are always eager to step up and donate and help where they can. “This award is so well deserved.”

Upon accepting the award, Shaun Thompson expressed his deep appreciation for the community’s support. “We can’t thank the community enough for the support they show us,” he said, emphasizing the dedication of Sobeys’ 85 employees and the network of local partners who work together to make the store a success. co-owner Susie Thompson, added, “This couldn’t have come at a better time. Thank you for accepting us into the community for the last ten years. We just want to keep doing what we do.”

In addition to the 12 award winners, honourable mentions were presented to The Niche Hair Studio, Tea Boutique, Jessica Martel Memorial Foundation, RT Septic & Water Systems Inc., and Blaire Borle Mortgage for their significant contributions to the community.

Musicians perform during the gala meal. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Movement Dance Studio provided several dance numbers ahead of the awards ceremony. – Stephen Dafoe Photo