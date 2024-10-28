Morinville Jets’ Winning Streak Snapped in 6-3 Loss to Icemen

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets’ impressive five-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night as the team fell 6-3 to the Wetaskiwin Icemen in front of a hometown crowd. Despite the Jets’ loss, the team remains in a strong position atop the Capital Junior Hockey League’s West Division with an 11-3-1 record, while the Icemen, now boasting a 9-2-0 record, continue to climb in the standings.

The Jets were first to strike with a power-play goal from Ethan Dechamplain, assisted by Jacob Klassen and Graeme Hampton, just over ten minutes into the first period. However, the lead was short-lived as Wetaskiwin responded swiftly. Brody O’Connell, assisted by Maclin Davie and Josh Gagnon, levelled the score at 1-1 at the 2:30 mark. Wetaskiwin soon took the lead with Gagnon’s goal, his 11th of the season, assisted by Carter Markham, leaving the Jets trailing 2-1 as the first period closed.

The second period saw the Icemen solidify their lead with three unanswered goals, including two power-play goals. Carter Markham added to Wetaskiwin’s tally at 11:47, with assists from Tennesy York, followed by Gagnon’s second goal of the night at 9:22, assisted by Davie and York. Wetaskiwin’s Jack Davies further widened the gap at the 0:17 mark, putting the Icemen up 5-1 heading into the third.

In the final period, Wetaskiwin struck again with a third power-play goal from Gagnon, his 13th of the season, assisted by Markham and Parker Garries. Down 6-1, the Jets rallied for two late goals to narrow the deficit. Ashton Funk, with help from Natan Boucher and Ryder Boddez, found the net at 6:31, followed shortly by Owen Jespersen’s goal at 5:04, assisted by Dechamplain and Kaden Kinjerski. However, it wasn’t enough to bridge the gap, and the Jets ended the night with a 6-3 loss.

The Jets will look to regain momentum as they head on the road this week for two games: they face the Stony Plain Flyers on Friday night, followed by an afternoon match against the Strathcona Bruins on Sunday.