Morinville Kings Overpowered by Stony Plain Eagles in 13-2 Defeat

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

In their second game of the season, the Morinville Kings fell 13-2 to the Stony Plain Eagles, a team that recently moved from the Chinook AAA Hockey League. The Eagles controlled the pace from the outset, with Kruise Reddick scoring twice in the first period to give them an early 5-0 lead. The Kings struggled to break through as Stony Plain’s attack proved relentless. Despite Morinville’s efforts, the Eagles extended their lead with seven goals by the end of the second.

In the final period, Seth Williams scored the first goal for the Kings at 12:35, bringing a brief reprieve to their side. However, Stony Plain answered quickly, with Spencer Galbraith and Blake Grainger further extending their lead. Cole Gupta netted another for Morinville on a powerplay, but Scott Glennie’s third goal solidified Stony Plain’s commanding win.

The Kings will look to bounce back as they face the Westlock Warriors on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Morinville Leisure Centre.