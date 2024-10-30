Food: Homemade Seasoned Bread Crumbs

Transforming leftover buns into homemade seasoned bread crumbs is a fantastic way to reduce waste while adding a delicious touch to your dishes. These versatile bread crumbs can enhance everything from meatballs to casseroles, and the flavour possibilities are endless. Using garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and herbs, you can create a blend that suits your taste perfectly.

Ingredients – increase to taste and amount of bread crumbs

Leftover buns (hotdog or regular)

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon of your favourite BBQ rub (optional)

1 teaspoon dried basil or oregano (or Italian seasoning)

Instructions

Prepare the Buns: Preheat your oven to 300°F (150°C). Chop the leftover buns into smaller pieces and spread them out on a baking sheet. Dry the Buns: Bake the chopped buns in the preheated oven for about 10-15 minutes or until they are dry and lightly toasted. Keep an eye on them to prevent burning. Grind the Buns: Once the buns are cool, transfer them to a food processor. Pulse until you achieve your desired breadcrumb consistency. Season: In a large bowl, combine the ground bread crumbs with garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, pepper, Parmesan cheese, BBQ rub, and dried herbs. Mix well until the spices are evenly distributed. Store or Use: Store the seasoned bread crumbs in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week or freeze them for longer storage. Use them to coat chicken, sprinkle on pasta, or mix into meatballs for added flavour and texture.

Making your own seasoned bread crumbs is not only economical but also a fun way to experiment with flavours. This recipe is easy to adapt based on what you have on hand, ensuring that nothing goes to waste. Next time you have leftover buns, give this a try—you won’t regret it!