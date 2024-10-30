Morinville Kings to Host Annual Brenda Stewart Memorial Game This Saturday

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Kings are set to host their annual Brenda Stewart Memorial Game on Saturday, November 2, at 8:00 p.m., facing off against the Westlock Warriors at the Morinville Leisure Centre. The event honours Brenda Stewart, a beloved Sturgeon Hockey Club volunteer whose dedication as Registrar and Communications Director left a lasting legacy in the community. Her memory lives on through this annual event, which has become a heartfelt tribute to her passion for youth hockey.

Ahead of the game, the Brenda Stewart Memorial Award will be presented to a local family that exemplifies the values Brenda held dear: commitment, unity, and community spirit. Sturgeon Hockey Club players are encouraged to wear their team jerseys in her honour, and any child wearing their SHC jersey, along with one accompanying adult, will receive free admission. General admission is $10.

Fans are invited to join the Morinville Kings and the Sturgeon Hockey Club community for an evening of camaraderie, reflection, and exciting hockey action in remembrance of a cherished local figure.