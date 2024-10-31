Small Businesses Confront Low Demand

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

A significant number of small businesses are facing challenges as demand continues to dwindle. According to the October 2024 Monthly Business Barometer by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), over half (53%) of small businesses report that insufficient demand hinders their sales and production growth. This marks an upward trend that has persisted for more than two years, significantly exceeding the historical average of 37%.

“Today feels a bit scary, and not just because it’s Halloween. The last time we saw this many businesses having difficulties with weak demand was in April 2020,” stated Simon Gaudreault, CFIB’s chief economist and vice-president of research. He noted that while the Bank of Canada has begun cutting interest rates, there has been no noticeable uptick in consumer spending. As the holiday shopping season approaches, many retailers are hopeful for a sales boost to offset a challenging year.

The survey also revealed that small businesses are planning average wage increases of 2.7% and price hikes of 2.5% this month. The long-term small business confidence index remained steady at 55.8 in October, with varying degrees of optimism across sectors. Agriculture (43.5%) and hospitality (51.7%) reported the lowest levels of long-term confidence, while retail businesses showed more stability, recording a confidence level of 54.6.

In addition to demand challenges, small businesses are grappling with elevated costs. The survey indicated that 71% of businesses are struggling with high wages, 70% with insurance costs, and 69% with taxes and regulations. However, there is a slight improvement in borrowing conditions, with the share of businesses reporting difficulties with borrowing costs dropping to 36% in October, down from 43% in September.

“It’s nice to see a significant drop in the share of businesses struggling with borrowing costs,” remarked Andreea Bourgeois, Director of Economics at CFIB. “While many spooky challenges remain on the costs and demand sides, the Bank’s rate cuts have at least started making financing a bit more accessible.”

As small businesses prepare for the holiday season, CFIB says it will be closely monitoring these economic indicators.