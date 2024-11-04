Morinville Jets Dominate Back-to-Back Weekend, Secure Two Wins on the Road

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Jets soared through their back-to-back weekend games with impressive victories, shutting out the Stony Plain Flyers 8-0 on Friday and securing a 7-4 win over the Strathcona Bruins on Sunday. These wins extend the Jets’ season record to 13-3-1, marking them as a strong contender in the league.

Jets vs. Stony Plain Flyers (8-0)

Friday night’s game saw the Jets dominate the ice, with goaltender Ansen Turcotte holding strong over 37 shots for a shutout against the Flyers. Ethan Dechamplain opened the scoring late in the first period, assisted by Cody Laliberte, putting the Jets on the board. The Jets then unleashed a scoring spree in the second period with four goals, widening the lead to 5-0. Goals by Owen Jespersen, Isaac Kinsella, Jacob Klassen, and Braydin Maio—alongside assists from teammates Beckett Perrott, Ryder Boddez, and Jase McRae—demonstrated the Jets’ depth in both offense and teamwork.

The Jets didn’t let up in the third period, with Cody Laliberte scoring a power-play goal, followed by Dechamplain’s second goal of the night, and Kayden Rentz wrapping up the scoring with 8:29 left on the clock. The shutout victory showcased the Jets’ defensive and offensive prowess, setting a confident tone for the weekend.

Jets vs. Strathcona Bruins (7-4)

In their first faceoff of the season against the Strathcona Bruins on Sunday, the Jets continued their momentum, jumping to a quick lead in the first period. Goals from Kody Marches, Cody Laliberte, and Ty Van Brabant had the Jets up 3-1 by the end of the period, despite a lone Bruins goal from Brayden Lessard.

The second period saw both teams press hard, with the Jets extending their lead to 7-2, thanks to a series of goals by Jacob Klassen, Dechamplain, and Van Brabant. The Bruins fought back in the third period, netting two additional goals by Luke Stone to narrow the Jets’ lead. However, the Jets maintained control and clinched a solid 7-4 victory to close out the weekend.

The Jets will face the Beaumont Chiefs on the road Friday night, then return to home ice on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 6:45 p.m. at the Morinville AAA Arena to take on the Spruce Grove Regals.