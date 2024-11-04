Morinville’s Elisabeth Melvin Honoured as Alberta’s RCMP Chaplain of the Year

By Stephen Dafoe

Morinville resident Elisabeth Melvin recently received the RCMP Chaplain of the Year Award for Alberta. Selected from nearly 90 chaplains across Alberta, Melvin’s nomination came directly from her colleagues at the Morinville RCMP Detachment, where her dedication and compassionate support have left a significant impact.

Melvin said the award is part of a growing effort within the RCMP to recognize and celebrate the contributions of chaplains who provide emotional, spiritual, and practical support to RCMP members and staff.

Each year, detachments nominate their chaplains, and a panel reviews these nominations to select a recipient who embodies the values of service, integrity, and empathy. Melvin received several nominations from the Morinville RCMP Detachment.

“[I was] excited and very humbled because we have well over 80, close to 90 chaplains serving across the province,” Melvin said of being chosen for the honour. “I know their level of service and integrity, so for me it was almost hard to receive the award because of how many great people are out there. But at the same time, I’m very honoured.”

In her role, Melvin provides a variety of services that are often unseen but deeply felt by RCMP members.

“The role of the RCMP chaplain is to provide emotional, spiritual, and practical support for RCMP members and all employees for the RCMP in their area of service,” Melvin explained. “We do everything from recommendations to meeting for coffee to showing up and hanging out in the bullpen, hospital visitations, and emotional support. Just making sure they’ve got a confidential ear to lean on, to be able to share.”

Morinville RCMP Staff Sergeant Darcy McGunigal spoke highly of Melvin’s dedication and impact on the detachment.

“Until very recently, Elisabeth Melvin worked in our office for Sturgeon Victim Services, and she continues to serve as the detachment chaplain for Morinville,” Staff Sergeant McGunigal said. “In this role, she helps with encouragement and support for members, particularly in the event of any serious incidents that our members may have to encounter.”

McGunigal said Detachment Chaplains are an essential resource for any detachment, and Morinville was incredibly fortunate to have Lis as a part of the team.

“I have enjoyed working with several chaplains at different locations over the years, and I can say that Lis Melvin’s sense of caring and compassion is unsurpassed,” he said.