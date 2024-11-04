Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are a few shots captured by our and your lenses this past week.

AROUND TOWN

Lest We Forget

Members of the 3061 1 Combat Engineer Regiment (1CER) Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps (RCACC) gather for a photo on Saturday, Oct. 26. The group were on hand at No Frills in Morinville selling poppies. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Antiheroes Assemble

Deadpool and the Mandalorian were on hand at the Father’s House’s Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26. The annual no-cost event provides families with an opportunity to dress up in costume and collect candy in a safe and fun environment. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Like taking candy from a Mayor

Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma provided a bit of a game with his candy display at the Father’s House’s Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

What does it cost? Peanuts

Lucy from the Peanuts directs traffic to the Father’s House’s Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Lorelei M and Sharleen H serve up some homemade apple pie at the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre’s Annual Apple Fest and Craft Sale event, held on Saturday, Nov. 2. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville artist and art instructor Fred Bahr, one of the vendors at this year’s Apple Fest and Craft Sale, stands with his paintings. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

