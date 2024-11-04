Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Nov 4, 2024

Here are a few shots captured by our and your lenses this past week.

AROUND TOWN

Lest We Forget

Members of the 3061 1 Combat Engineer Regiment (1CER) Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps (RCACC) gather for a photo on Saturday, Oct. 26. The group were on hand at No Frills in Morinville selling poppies. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Antiheroes Assemble

Deadpool and the Mandalorian were on hand at the Father’s House’s Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26. The annual no-cost event provides families with an opportunity to dress up in costume and collect candy in a safe and fun environment. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Like taking candy from a Mayor
Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma provided a bit of a game with his candy display at the Father’s House’s Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

What does it cost? Peanuts

Lucy from the Peanuts directs traffic to the Father’s House’s Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 26. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

From left: Lorelei M and Sharleen H serve up some homemade apple pie at the Morinville Rendez-Vous Centre’s Annual Apple Fest and Craft Sale event, held on Saturday, Nov. 2. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville artist and art instructor Fred Bahr, one of the vendors at this year’s Apple Fest and Craft Sale, stands with his paintings. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Award winners - the Weppler family—Mike, Tina, Austin, and Brenna.
This year, the Brenda Stewart Memorial Award was presented to the Weppler family—Mike, Tina, Austin, and Brenna—to recognize their commitment to the community and the values Brenda exemplified.

 


Morinville’s Elisabeth Melvin was recently selected from roughly 90 RCMP Chaplains to be honoured as Alberta’s RCMP Chaplain of the Year. – Submitted Photo

SPIRITS FOOTBALL

Senior Football players are ready to take the field. The Sturgeon Spritis senior team came to an end on Friday, Oct. 25 after falling 45-0 to the defending Miles Conference (Division 2) champion, Bellerose Bulldogs.  – Irene Gibbons photo
Sturgeon Spirits Jr. Game Stars- Riley Brown (83) and Merrick Ouellette (36) The Junior Spirits won a decisive 34-0 victory over the Beaumont Junior Bandits last Wednesday night (October 23rd) at Johhny Bright Park. The Junior Spirits have punched their ticket to the Edmonton Metro Athletic Association Division Three junior football finals.- Irene Gibbons Photo
Junior Pregame Hype led by Mike Marak (87) – Chad Hill photo

CHAMBER GALA

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi speaks to local business owners at the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce Business Awards on Saturday, Oct. 26. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Morinville Mayor Simon Boersma speaks on the importance of small business to the community. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Canadian Agri-Blend & Bag’ n Block won the Agriculture Business Award this year. Award winners accepted their award and were congratulated by Sturgeon and Morinville mayors and event sponsor Jandel Homes. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Higher Grounds Espresso Bar Manager Rick Melvin poses with Oscar after receiving the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce’s Community Spirit Award on Saturday, Oct. 26. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

 

Sobeys Morinville co-owner Shaun Thompson expresses his gratitude to the community and his staff on accepting the Chamber’s Business Integrity Award. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

 

