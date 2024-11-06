Morinville RCMP execute search warrant recovering stolen items, drugs, and guns from gang-affiliated property

Submitted by Morinville RCMP

On Oct. 4, 2024, Morinville RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle that was being tracked using the vehicle onboard GPS system. Police were able to track the vehicle to a property on Highway 37 in Sturgeon County. Police attended, detaining five occupants and secured the property pending investigation. Officers from the Morinville RCMP detachment obtained and executed a search warrant locating:

Stolen 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 and 2017 Ford F350 pickups;

A stolen 2014 Moto Guzzi California motorcycle;

A stolen electric bicycle;

1 loaded hand gun;

1 imitation hand gun;

A rifle;

A taser;

13.5 grams of cocaine.

Along with the stolen property, firearms and drugs, police located several items associated to the Warlocks Motorcycle Club.

“The seizure of stolen property, drugs, firearms demonstrates the close ties that many of these Outlaw Motorcycle Clubs have with crime in our communities,” says Staff Sergeant Darcy McGunigal.

The investigation into this matter continues, and charges are pending.

If you have any information on this investigation please call the Morinville RCMP Detachment at 780-939 1600. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play.