Alberta RCMP encourages motorists to prioritize child seat safety

Submitted by Alberta RCMP

As November ushers in colder temperatures and potentially hazardous road conditions, it becomes more important than ever for motorists to prioritize their children’s safety by ensuring they are properly secured in the right car or booster seats.

Birth to two-years-old or up to 22 lbs (10 kg)

Infants are safest when placed in a rear-facing car seat from birth until they are at least two years of age or until they reach the maximum weight and height limit specified by the car seat manufacturer.

Two-years-old to six-years-old or 22-40 lbs (10-18 kg)

Children who have outgrown their rear facing seat and weigh at least 22 lbs (10 kg) can ride facing forward in a secured child car seat.

Six-years-old and older or weighing more than 40 lbs (18 kg)

Booster seats are intended for children who have outgrown their forward-facing car seats and weigh at least 40 lbs (18 kg).

A booster seat should elevate a child and allow them to sit comfortably with their back against the seat and their knees bent naturally over the edge of the booster or vehicle seat.

Always opt for a high-back booster seat to provide support for the child’s head and neck.

Key safety reminders

All child car seats and booster seats must be installed in the rear seat of the vehicle.

Ensure the car seat or booster seat has a Canada Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (CMVSS) sticker on it, indicating it meets national safety regulations.

Purchasing used car seats is discouraged, as they may be damaged, recalled, expired, or not meet current safety standards.

After installing the car seat, perform the “inch test” by trying to move the seat side-to-side and front-to-back at the base. The seat should not move more than an inch in any direction. If it does, the seat may not be installed tightly enough.

“As a driver, it’s your responsibility to ensure all passengers are properly secured,” says Sgt. Turnbull, Alberta RCMP Traffic. “It’s important that all children are in the appropriate seat type for their size, and that it is correctly installed. This can make a huge difference in reducing the risk of injury during travel.”

