Column: First World War Veteran Ralph Hodgson Inspired a Generation of War Amputees

Above: Rachel Quilty, a graduate of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, pays tribute to Ralph Hodgson at Ralph Hodgson Memorial Park in Port Hope, Ontario

Submitted by War Amps

Ralph Hodgson (1895-1948) lived by the motto inscribed on his tombstone: “It’s not what you have lost that counts but what you have.” These words defined his life’s work, as he dedicated himself to ensuring that his fellow war amputee veterans could thrive despite their injuries.

Hodgson, a law student when the First World War began, quickly enlisted with Toronto’s 24th Battalion. In April 1917, he was wounded during the Battle of Vimy Ridge, resulting in the amputation of his right leg below the knee.

Hodgson became a founding member of The War Amps, an organization established over a century ago by amputee veterans of the First World War. Their mission was to unite, support and advocate for the rights of amputee veterans.

These First World War veterans played a pivotal role in welcoming and mentoring a new generation of amputees returning from the Second World War, helping them adapt and sharing their hard-earned wisdom.

Hodgson was perhaps best remembered for greeting hospital ships as they returned with injured soldiers from the Second World War. His presence offered encouragement to these young men, helping them come to terms with their amputations and motivating them to move forward.

Cliff Chadderton (1919-2013), a Second World War veteran who lost part of his right leg in Belgium in 1944, vividly recalled Hodgson’s unforgettable impact. “Our joy at being home was mingled with a bit of apprehension,” said Chadderton. “Then a strange and wonderful thing happened. Into the ward bounced Ralph Hodgson. Swinging between a thumb and a forefinger was a miniature artificial leg. Not only did Ralph walk, spin and dance, but he finished up by jumping off a waist-high table.”

As The War Amps first Dominion Placement Officer, Hodgson travelled across Canada, tackling the challenge of unemployment for amputees from both world wars. “He kept plugging away until all amputees from the wars had found jobs, which Ralph thought should be rightfully theirs,” Chadderton noted.

For his remarkable efforts, Hodgson was awarded the Order of the British Empire, a distinction given to civilians who contributed to the war effort by supporting veterans and their families.

“Mr. Hodgson showed other war amputee veterans that their amputations wouldn’t hold them back from succeeding in life,” says Rachel Quilty, a graduate of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program. “He’s remembered not just for securing jobs for amputees, but for giving them the confidence and strength to persevere.”

Today, Ralph Hodgson Memorial Park in Port Hope, Ontario, stands as a lasting tribute to his extraordinary commitment to Canada’s war amputee veterans.

-30-