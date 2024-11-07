Morinville RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision  

Submitted by Morinville RCMP

On Nov. 6, 2024, at 7:12 p.m., Morinville RCMP received a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 44 and Township 554 in Sturgeon County. Moments after the first collision, there was a second collision at the same location. Upon arrival, emergency responders tended to multiple victims. Two individuals, a 65-year-old male driver and a 70-year-old male passenger of a pickup, both residents of Westlock County, were deceased. Police remained on scene for several hours investigating.

Initial investigation indicates that a van being driven by a 17-year-old female was crossing Highway 44 from Township Road 544 when it was struck by the oncoming pickup. The initial collision caused the van to go into the nearby ditch and the pickup remained on the highway. Shortly after, the pickup still containing the driver and passenger was struck by an oncoming semi tractor trailer.

Both the drivers of the van and semi were treated by EMS and are expected to recover.

Police continue the investigate the circumstances of this collision.

Alberta RCMP send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.