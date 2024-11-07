Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Here are some shots from the past week captured with our and your cameras.

Lord Strathcona’s Horse (Royal Canadians) members dressed in WWI uniforms pose with their display at the Morinville Military History Living Library, held at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Wednesday, Nov. 6, during Veterans’ Week. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Military vehicles sit outside the Morinville Leisure Centre on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The vehicles are from Valour Park Association, whose mission is to preserve the Canadian Army’s mechanized military history. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville’s LAV III Monument casts a silhouette against the setting sun on Wednesday, Nov. 6. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Mayor Simon Boersma was the guest speaker at the Nov. 6 Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Boersma provided an update on the work of Council and the municipality and noted that the community had seen $45 million in approved construction value this year, and a 63 per cent increase in development permits year-to-date. – Submitted Photo

The Bon Accord Agricultural Society recently donated $2,500 to Lilian Schick School’s Breakfast Program, helping ensure students start their day with a healthy breakfast. – Submitted Photo