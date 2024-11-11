Column: Forward/Slash – Building the Edmonton Metropolitan Region’s Economic Future Together

Submitted by Joan Hertz, Malcolm Bruce

As the Edmonton Metropolitan Region continues to grow and diversify its economy, collaboration among business leaders, public institutions, and economic agencies has never been more crucial. This is the spirit of collaboration that the Forward/Slash initiative hoped to inspire. Launched by Edmonton Global as an event in 2022 focused on aligning the Edmonton Region behind a unified vision for where we were headed as a community, Forward/Slash led to 280 leaders from the Edmonton Region’s business, community, and institutional leaders coming together to have some important conversations. Out of these discussions came a strategic framework that centered on four key pillars aimed at making the Edmonton Metropolitan Region:

Canada’s fastest growing and most resilient economy

Canada’s most accessible and connected business community

Canada’s smartest working and most adaptable workforce

Canada’s most attractive and affordable region for youth

The Forward/Slash initiative not only established these ambitious goals but also planted the seeds for tangible projects that could help bring this vision to life. One of the most exciting results of this collaboration is the new AI x CE (Artificial Intelligence and Construction/Engineering) Strategy, which has just been announced by the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce. The strategy aims to accelerate AI adoption in the construction and engineering sectors.

The Edmonton Metro Region is on the brink of transformative growth, with major investments and mega-projects slated to reshape our region and drive substantial economic benefits. As these projects take shape, our construction and engineering sectors will face unprecedented demand. To meet this demand, these industries need every tool in the toolbox—especially cutting-edge technologies that can enhance productivity, improve safety, and accelerate project completion.

The Edmonton Region is fortunate to be home to world-class AI resources, including Amii (the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute), a key asset we’re leveraging to advance our leadership in artificial intelligence. By integrating Amii’s expertise, we have a unique opportunity to establish the Edmonton Region as a competitive force in AI-driven construction and engineering.

Forward-thinking initiatives like the AI x CE Strategy are essential to ensure that the Edmonton Region’s construction and engineering firms are well-equipped to keep pace with demand and deliver on the ambitious projects that lie ahead. The AI x CE Strategy exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking, business-led initiative that Forward/Slash aims to inspire. It represents a commitment by our business community to position the Edmonton Metropolitan Region as a leader in applying AI technologies to the construction and engineering sectors—a powerful combination that has the potential to transform our regional economy and attract further investment. This strategy promises to make the Edmonton Region a hub for technological innovation in construction and engineering, opening new opportunities for businesses and workers alike.

The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with industry leaders and with support from the Government of Alberta, is demonstrating through the AI x CE Strategy what can be accomplished when we align our strengths and act on a shared vision. This is precisely the legacy that Forward/Slash was designed to foster—a cycle of innovation and collaboration that continues to generate new projects and new energy for our region.

With Forward/Slash now transitioning to community-led initiatives, we invite the Edmonton Region’s business leaders to continue to carry forward this mission. By championing projects like AI x CE and building partnerships across the public and private sectors, businesses can drive forward the ambitious vision for our region’s future. The road ahead is filled with opportunity, and through continued collaboration, we are building the Edmonton Region of tomorrow—one that is resilient, inclusive, and ready to lead on the global stage.