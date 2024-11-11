Morinville Kings drop another two

By MorinvilleNews.com Staff

The Morinville Senior AA Kings played another pair of games in the 16-game North Central Senior Hockey League Season, falling 6-2 to the Lacombe Generals at Home on Saturday, Nov. 9, and 8-0 on the road to the Innisfail Eagles on Sunday. The back-to-back defeats bring the Kings’ to a 1-5-0 record almost half-way through the regular season.

The Kings started the weekend tied 1-1 after one, but quickly fell to 4-1 after two. Cole Gupta pocket one on the poweplay early in the final frame to narrow the game to 4-2, but that goal was answered twice over by the Generals to take the day 6-2.

Whereas the Kings were out-chanced 40-15 at home on Saturday, Sunday’s road game saw the Kings outshot 79-19. Despite trailing the Eagles 1-0 after one, Innisfail’s flurry of shots resulted in another three goals in the middle and four in the final frames to take the game 8-0.

The Kings are on the road this week, taking on the Wetaskiwin Longhorns on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. On Nov. 23 they will play another road game, this time against the Stony Plain Eagles before returning home for a rematch against Innisfail on Nov. 30. Game time is 8 p.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre.