Morinville Remembers [PHOTOS]

Stephen Dafoe Photos

Morinville and area residents came together on Monday morning at the Royal Canadian Legion Morinville Branch No. 176 to mark Remembrance Day, paying their respects to veterans and honouring those who served and sacrificed for Canada. Approximately 300 people attended the event, a significant gathering demonstrating the community’s strong commitment to remembering the bravery and dedication of past and present Canadian Armed Forces members.

The ceremony included traditional elements, including the playing of “The Last Post,” followed by a moment of silence. Veterans, members of the Legion, local officials, and families gathered to lay wreaths at the cenotaph, a solemn gesture honouring the memory of fallen soldiers.

This annual event is a meaningful reminder of the sacrifices made to protect freedom and peace, and for many in attendance, it provided a personal moment to reflect on loved ones who served.

Below is a gallery of photos from today’s event.