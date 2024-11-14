Letter to the Editor: Concerns Raised Over Fireworks Display Location in Residential Area

Good day

I reference to the letter I received in the mail about the fireworks taking place on the 30th Nov in the Notre Dame Park, residential area.

I find the council of Morinville VERY inconsiderate. The majority of members in the town of Morinville are members of the military, veterans or first responders. And you have a disregard for the well-being of the community.

To light fireworks that are loud and triggering to people and let’s not forget the animals in the subdivision. This will cause undue stress, anxiety and undue mental issues to them.

The location near residence homes, the lack of parking, the mess of garbage and the traffic.

There are numerous other locations that can accommodate the parking and away from residential area, like the New Leisure Center, the baseball field on the North/west end or better place Cardiff park.

Or how about getting fireworks that are silent and have no sound!!

Instead, you rather be inconsiderate and light them off in a residential area and create undue mental health issues to members of the community!!

I and other residence should not be forced to leave or homes, fight through the traffic due to the disregard of you planning to light fireworks off in a residential area.

Matthew Gazzellone